NGO partners LGAs, provides skill acquisition intervention for 230 persons

Non governmental organization, Oma Life Rescue Foundation (OLRF) has provided skills acquisition and capital intervention projects for 230 beneficiaries drawn from the 23 local government councils in the state.

The programme is in partnership with Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the 23 local government areas of the state

Declaring the training open, Kaduna state ALGON Chairman, who is also Chairman of Soba local government, Hon. Mohammed Salihu expressed hope that the participants will receive the required training and support that will turn around their lives for good.

The Chairman, who congratulated the participants for being among the first few selected, reassured that ALGON will continue to support and collaborate with Kaduna state government, under the leadership of Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

According to him, “since inception of Kaduna state, we have not witnessed a committed government like that of el-Rufai. That is why I want to urge you to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor el-Rufai continue beyond 2019.

“We must sacrifice to ensure they continue beyond 2019. In Nigeria, we have no alternative to Buhari and no alternative to el-Rufai in Kaduna state. I will like to commend partners working towards ensuring they complement efforts of government.”

He said the beneficiaries were chosen because they worked for success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win in 2015.

The ALGON Chairman, who was representated by Chairman Kudan LGA, Hon. Shuaibu Jaja, urged the beneficiaries to take the training serious.

Founder/CEO of Oma Life Rescue Foundation, Dr. Oma Ameh-Ani in her remarks, said that poverty is a huge problem in the nation, stressing that poverty remains significant in the country inspite of the country’s natural resources and wealth.

She commended all the partners and those who have supported in one form or the other to make the training and intervention project a success. “Our appreciation goes to the Ministry of Local Government, the Kaduna state local government areas, MTN, GTBank and Mohammed Abdul-one-Foundation among others.

At the end of the training, she said the beneficiaries will be given motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines among other items alongside certificate of training and starters packs.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.