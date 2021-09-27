NGO partners Ogun, trains youth as peace

To stem the tide of insecurity in the country and take the youth out of the street, a non-governmental organisation, Treasure of the Universe (TOU) has partnered with Ogun state government to train the youth as peace ambassadors.

The training which has the endorsement of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is designed to produce 60 youth, who will be spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

These youth, according to TOC founder, Gabriel Tukura, will go into communities, interface with stakeholders to resolve crisis and nip unfolding crisis in the bud.

Tukura stated further that the programme, which will be a reality TV show tagged Treasure Hunt, will create opportunities for Nigerians from all parts of the country to be part of the peace initiative.

“The project is for the youth within the ages of 20 to 35 years across tribes, religion, regional and states to raise a National Peace Ambassadors (NPA) to reign for one year, handling many peace projects nationwide,” he said.

Tukura said audition would take place in five different states, which are Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Plateau, Kaduna and Abeokuta, Ogun state.

While speaking on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Oluwatoyin Emmanuel, said the state government decided to partner with the NGO because its programme tallies with the 5 point agenda of the state government.

“The programmes will take our youth away from the street. This is line with the programme of the present administration in the state and we are talking to industry within the state to partner with the programme,” he said.