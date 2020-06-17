NGO seeks 6-month exclusive breastfeeding for babies

A non-governmental organisation, Action Against Hunger, has tasked pregnant and breast feeding mothers on the directives to curb child malnutrition in Jigawa state.

Programme and advocacy managers of the NGO, Mrs Olajumoke Ojodapo and Sabiu Suleiman Shehu, gave the task Monday in Dutse the Jigawa state capital.

According to them “Breast milk provides all the food and water required by the baby during the first six months of life; it protects the baby from illnesses such as watery stool and vomiting.”

Besides, they stressed that breastfeeding protects the baby from fever, cough and skin rashes, pointing out that the milk makes the baby look good and intelligent, the reason human beings behave wiser than animals.

The duo observed that, “although COVID-19 is yet to get vaccines, giving newborn enough breast milk and proper hygiene amid good environment can equally protect the child and improve its immunity.”

They warned pregnant and breast feeding mothers against giving their babies water, herbal mixture, saying drugs to be given their new born babies must be prescribed by qualified physicians.

They also advised pregnant women to attend antenatal care at least four times before delivery. “These check-ups are important to ensure that you and your unborn child are healthy and also enable you to learn about your health and how your child is growing, they stated.

To the mothers they advised to “Start breastfeeding within 30 minutes to one hour of birth and in view of COVID-19, the care giver or mother should properly wash hands with soap or ash before initiating breastfeeding a baby.”