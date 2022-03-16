NGO seeks policies to curb sexual harassment in workplace

HEIR Women Development, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and Social Enterprise, has called on relevant authorities and organizations to create workable policies to eradicate sexual harassment at workplaces.

This formed the core of discussions at the Twitter Spaces and Instagram live sessions convened by the organization to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme: ” Breaking the Bias – Against Sexual Harassment at workplaces.”

The Executive Director of HEIR Women Development, Añuli Aniebo Ola-Olaniyi, said the results of research it conducted show that sexual harassment is prevalent at workplaces and rape, violence such as online stalking, unwanted advance and offensive compliments are predominant forms of sexual harassment.

”Out of 1000 online respondents and 60 face to face interviews, we found out that 15% of the women sexually harassed were raped at their workplaces while 51% have been sexually harassed at their organisations in FCT,” she said.

In her remarks, the Programme Officer, Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Response Team, Munachi Ike, noted that the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act is binding on all organizations, stressing the need for Nigerians to know and understand that their rights are protected.

“The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Acts mentioned 26 acts that can be punished under the law. Agencies like NAPTIP help enforce such acts in Nigeria; they ensure that victims get justice. People need to be sensitized about these laws,” she said.

“There are policies against sexual assault in Nigeria but needs to be reviewed as there is not enough punishment spelled out for defaulters,” she added.

According to Ms Adaora Onyechere, Head of Gender at the African Union and host of Gender Agenda TV show in AIT who was a guest at the online engagement, “we need actionable policies with deliberate approach to implementing them”.

Furthermore, she suggested that there should be organizational review by the Corporate Affairs Commission such that if an organization is found guilty of sexual harassment, punitive actions should be enforced against that organization, like delisting and delicencing such an organization from the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission.

She added that timeline should be attached to the administering these penalties.

Onyechere said that with more women involved in the management of the organization, they will be more deliberate with issues that concern women. She equally identified the issue of advocacy and collaboration with organizations in ensuring that defaulting organizations are penalized as this would serve as deterrence to other organizations.

Similarly, the Executive Director, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) Tunde Ademefun, expressed concerns that data from the survey shows 55% of respondents from the private sector and 26% in the public sector, and 19% are from the development sector as victims of sexual harassment.