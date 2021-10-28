NGO seeks quality training in health institutions

A nongovernmental organisation known as Health Workforce Management Activity Wednesday advocated for quality training in health institutions in Ebonyi state.

The State Human Resources for Health Coordinator of the organization, Pharmacist Uche Ebenezer, made the appeal while distributing teaching aids to some health institutions in the state.

The organisation gifted Placenta model, vulva, chart, Eye model, Antishock garment, breast model, kidney model, heart model, teeth model, liver model, Adult skull, Lungs, among others to

College of Health Sciences, Ngbo, College of Nursing and Midwifery Mater Hospital, Afikpo, in Afikpo North and Ohaukwu local government areas of Ebonyi state.

Ebenezer noted that the state health system was having challenges regarding human resources for health which was not peculiar to the state and that COVID-19 has exposed the need for a lot more of health workers in the health system.

He further said that Health Workforce Management Activity is funded by USAID with its major objective to ensure that the state establish a cost effective well trained health workforce in remote and rural areas.