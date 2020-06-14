NGO seeks state of emergency on sex violence







The Netete Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has joined the call on the federal government to declare a state of emergency over the increasing cases of sexual violence against women and girls.

It is also demanding for investigation and prosecution of sex offenders and their accomplices across the country.



President of the NGO, Mrs. Rose Gold-Idehen, made the call weekend, in Abuja, during a media briefing organised to commemorate World Day Against Child Labour.



Gold-Idehen lamented the spate of rape, killings and other abuses meted on women and children, which she noted had increased tremendously during the COVID-19 lockdown, charging the federal government and all stakeholders on increased sensitisation to ensure that states yet to domesticate the act should do so.



“We demand justice for all victims of sexual violence in Nigeria. We encourage our women and girls to report all cases of violence against them, no matter how closely related the perpetrator is to them.



“States that have not yet domesticated the Child Rights Act should do so urgently for a better and more effective protection of the girl-child and her rights.



“It is a pity that some states are yet to domesticate the act because it shows that they lack adequate understanding of the needs of those children and I advise they have a rethink on it because their inaction is having a great effect on the average Nigerian child,” she said.



She also noted that children were more at risk and exposed to sexual violence, criminal tendencies and other related offences, when they engage in child labour, hence the need for the government to compel all states in the federation adopt the Child Right Act.



Earlier, the NGO’s secretary, Justice Gladys Olotu, condemned the rape of Miss Uwaila Omozuwa, who was raped and killed while studying in preparation for school resumption, calling on parents and the society to also focus on the training of the male child, who were also victims and most times the perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV).