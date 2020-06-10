NGO set to hold discussion on rape

With incidences of rape assuming alarming dimensions in the polity, a non-governmental organisation, Pathfinders Justice Initiative, is to host a webinar to raise awareness to stem the tide.

The session titled ‘Rape: Amplifying Nigeria’s Muted Voices’ is scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 11th at 6pm.

Founder and Executive Director, Pathfinders Justice Initiative, Barr R. Evon Benson-Idahosa, said the session will feature the Attorney General of Edo state, Professor Yinka Omorogbe, who is expected to provide an update on the #JusticeForUwa case.

Other guests expected to feature at the session include Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, Bishop Feb Idahosa, Iretiola Doyle and Mr. Chude Jideonwo.

“They would be speaking on the role their respective fields have to play on the issue of #rape in Nigeria while Bishop Feb will speak on the role of men and boys in ending rape.

“Survivors, Psychologist Oluwakemi Ijagbemi-Akintoyese will be on hand to share her story of survival and how you can start healing, even in the absence of justice. This is one important conversation you do not want to miss,” Benson-Idahosa stated.

The session can be joined via: Zoom Meeting ID: 881 5193 9400

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88151939400, on Facebook via: https://www.facebook.com/evon.idahosa and on YouTube via Pathfinders Justice Initiative

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1wBj0fyuhZCOzopUPZUyZQ

Pathfinder Justice Initiative is poised to prevent modern day sex slavery (sex trafficking) and sexual violence and to liberate enslaved women and girls through the direct eradication of root causes.

The NGO is currently working in Nigeria and with Nigerian survivors globally to build a best practices model for the developing world.