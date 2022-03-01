NGO sponsors community football to curb insecurity in Anambra





Tropical Gate Foundation for Sustainable Development, a Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO), Tuesday, flagged off second annual tournament to curb insecurity and groom world soccer champions from Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The tournament tagged Aguata Community Shield football competition, started with a kick off between the defending champions of the 2021 edition, Isuofia community FC and Ikenga community FC, although to be played by all the football clubs across ten communities in the Council Area.

Speaking at the kick off, the Chairman Local Organising Committee of the tournament, Dr Whyte Nwankwo, stressed that the 2022 Aguata Community Shield was aimed at bringing the youths together to harness their talents for self development and uplifting the LGA.

“For the future, we intend to have a better, untied Aguata filled with love, peace and progress. Also, assist the youths stay out of street and any social vices so that they can become enablers of community development,” Nwankwo added.

Also speaking, the Technical Director for the tournament, Mr Chukwuka Fidelis, appealed to President Generals and Traditional Rulers of communities to mobilise their members for active participation, because according to him, the sponsor, Apostle Nnamdi Mbaigbo, had intention of using it to keep youth out of violence, robbery and joblessness.

Blueprint reports that the kicked off match ended with Isuofia community defeating Ikenga community with 3 to zero.

Reacting, the Isuofia team Coach, Mr Chekwube Okonkwo. and his colleague from Ikenga Team, Mr Emekike Chukwunenye, expressed happiness over the tournament, noting that they would utilised the opportunity to produce world champions.