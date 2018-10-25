NGO targets N520m to fight poverty, unemployment

The Director-General of the International Centre for Islamic Culture

and Education (ICICE), Dr. Kabir Kabo Usman, has disclosed that the

centre targets the sum of N520 million to tackle poverty and

unemployment among Nigerians.

Out of this targeted amount, he noted that the centre had raised

about N200 million through donations made by some individuals and

organisations.

A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Special Adviser on Media

to the Director General of the ICICE, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmed Ibrahim,

quoted him as speaking while on a courtesy call to the Emir of

Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, in Kastina state recently.

According to him, projects to be executed with the targeted fund

include; to support the unemployed to gain employment, poverty

alleviation, and for charitable works, particularly for the Internally

Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Others are; to mobilise funds for the expansion of the Al-Noor Mosques

at Wuse II in Abuja to accommodate about 10,000 worshippers at a time.

Also speaking, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman,

urged traditional and community leaders to address the issues of moral

decadence, juvenile delinquency and drug abuse.

These, according to the monarch, are responsible for the current

crimes bedeviling the country, expressing worry about the escalation

in the circulation of small arms in the region, drug abuse,

trafficking, street hawking by girls, kidnapping, insurgency and a

surge in the number of religious sects with questionable modes of

worship.

The monarch implored all relevant agencies to put in more efforts and

engage community leaders in addressing the situation.

He commended the ICICE for its activities aimed at improving the lot

of the common people and urged it to include the teaching of morals

and patriotism in its curriculum.

