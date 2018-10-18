NGO tasks govt on girl-child education

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), African Ethics and Theatre Reformation Initiative (AETRI) yesterday tasked Nigerian government to pay more attention to the girl-child education.

It also called for the inclusion of cultural values into the school curriculum activities, to bring back the cultural heritage for which the country is known.

Speaking during the flag- off of a three-day cultural festival in Kaduna yesterday, the Executive Director of the NGO, Prince Oscar Baker said it became necessary for government at all levels to revive the dying culture of the country before its total collapse.

The programme is in consonance with UN convention of the 20th November, 1989 on the right of children, especially girl-child that aims at improving dignity and protects their rights.

“The cultural festival is a form of exhibition amongst secondary schools in the state aiming at promoting and sensitizing the youth on issues relating to their culture,” he said.

Oscar who was a film producer also reiterated his commitment towards using the program to address the issue of girl child and violation of human rights through indigenous and cultural products.

According to him, with the festival, students are expected to get informed and be kept abreast of culture and their environmental rights.

He also urged government to take the girl-child education as its priority.

Earlier, the commissioner for education, Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, while lauding the organiser said: “The festival is an avenue for students to rub minds and also showcase their various cultures.” The commissioner who was represented by the Assistant Director, Female Education, Esther Kayock said Nigerian culture must be brought back to schools as part of curriculum.

