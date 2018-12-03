NGO tasks Kano citizens on HIV status

The Health Awareness Campaign for Community and Child Support Organisation, a non-governmental organization, has stressed the need for the people of Kano to go for HIV test in order to ascertain their

status.

Executive Director of the organisation, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed-Aaly, made the call at a rally organised by the organisation as part of activities to commemorate the World HIV/AIDS Day in Kano over the

weekend.

She said the call became necessary in view of the fact that HIV/AIDS now seems to be a forgotten issue among people while the disease is still in existence.

“The issue of HIV/AIDS seems to be forgotten because people are silent about it and they have stopped talking about it.

“So, as an NGO that promotes healthy living through awareness, we found it necessary to organise the rally in order to remind people on the dangers associated with the disease,” she said.

The director said the NGO is targeting at least 10, 000 persons in each community during the campaign against the disease which it planned to hold in the eight metropolitan local government areas of the state.

According to her, the organisation would also distribute stickers to youths and commercial tricycle operators as part of activities to commemorate the day.

Hadiza, who called on the state government to establish screening centres to enable people go for medical screening, urged the youth to avoid all possible ways of being infected.

“Ask your doctor about pre-exposure prophylaxis which is a medication or drug that a person without HIV can take daily to prevent infection,” she said.

