NGO tasks policy makers on protection of children with disabilities

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has urged stakeholders at all levels to create a conducive and inclusive environment for children with disabilities.

The call was made ahead of the pivotal global disability summit taking place in February 2022.

The Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi, said: “Children, girls and women with disabilities are the most affected and disadvantaged in times of disaster, armed conflict, or humanitarian crisis.

She said they are often neglected part of communities during recovery and response programs. However, community development would be incomplete and the rights of children would be denied if it doesn’t include and address the rights and special needs of people with disabilities.

“Therefore, I would like to call upon development actors, donors, the private sector, states, and governments to deliberately take into account disability inclusion and rights in humanitarian and development planning, financing, and implementation.

“Save the Children International calls upon the

to design programs in health, education and livelihoods that are more inclusive and conducive in a bid to curb the discrimination faced by children with disabilities, especially the girl child.

Also, member of Borno State Children Parliament, representing children with disabilities, Aisha Mustapha said: “On behalf of the Borno state children with disabilities] I would like to ask everyone to do more towards empowering persons with disabilities. We need better education, job opportunities and special consideration in development program design and implementation.

“Visually impaired children like myself can learn if we have access to free, safe, inclusive, uninterrupted and quality education facilities. ‘Disability is not inability.

“We just need opportunities to grow, realize and release our potentials and contribute our fair share for the good of our country”.

Also, Senior Advisor, Disability Inclusion, Save the Children West and Central Africa Region, Toyin Aderemi said the organization recognizes the rights of girls and boys with disabilities and their caregivers as we pledge 12 new commitments to the Global Disability Summit to ensure their full inclusion in our works.

“We implore our governments and partners to also seize this opportunity to commit afresh to the inclusion of girls and boys with disabilities in all spheres of life in Nigeria,” she said.