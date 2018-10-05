NGO tasks women on male dominance in politics

Executive Director, Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF), Mrs. Mufuliat Fijabi has called on the women folk to resist male domination in the country’s present political landscape.

Speaking to newsmen at a one day sensitisation workshop organised for women drawn from different political parties held at the Niima Guest Palace in Kano yesterday, Fijabi said no democratic system in the world could ever be realistic with the women folk relegated to the lower rung of political ladder.

According to her, the numerical strength of women voters in the country was enough to checkmate such domination by bringing women politicians neck to neck in competing with men, pointing out that the history of nations all over the globe would never be complete without the spectacular role women play in human development.

“The sole purpose of convening this workshop is to sensitise you on the way forward.

You are expected to go back home and tell others what you have learnt as regards the issue of women participation in the business of politics and governance,” she added.

Speaking in the same vein, a Kano based communication consultant, Dr. Muhammad Mustapha Yahaya, stressed the need for women to remain dogged and fearless in facing the excruciating challenge, adding that with the 2019 general elections around the corner, women were expected to prove their worth in determining the fate of the nascent democracy.

Yahaya, who is also the Executive Director, Democratic Action Group called for more comprehensive understanding of the effort put in place by the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund, pointing out that understanding the concept would assist towards achieving the goals and purpose of convening the sensitisation workshop.

