NGO to conduct guber debate in Kaduna Jan 23

Bridging the Gap of Governance in Nigeria (BTGIN), Non Governmental Organization (NGO) said it would conduct gubernatorial debate in Kaduna on January 23.

The Coordinator BTGIN, Joy Ajuwchuku disclosed this yesterday at a press conference held at the NUJ secretariat, Kaduna. He stressed the need to propagate on issue -based campaign and debate, so as to

educate the electorate on governance as a process, and not an event that expires after a four or eight years.

According to her, the organization would create a platform and system that would make elected politicians accountable to the electorate, based on their campaign promises.

He added that the NGO would also establish database which would be in text audios and video of the campaign promises and a blueprint of any candidate that eventually wins the election and gets sworn in on May 29.

The Coordinator pointed out that the debate would center on addressing the problem of out of school children and education.It will also center on providing solution to security challenges and peace

building.

Others include the issue of transparency in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), including governance partnerships and health care.

BTGI is a coalition of professionals, largely made up of media practitioners and CSO’s.

The NGO also announced its official partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Kaduna council.

