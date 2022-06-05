NGO to plant 6,000 trees in Zaria

A Zaria base nongovernmental organisation under the auspices of Yusuf Bala Usman Education Foundation is to plant 6,000 tree seedlings to fight desertification and deforestation in Zaria.

Speaking at the occasion tagged “Zaria afforestation” held on Sunday at Mallawa Dynasty Eid ground, Zaria, a director in Kaduna state Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Alhaji Lawal Alhassan Habib, who represented the state governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i pointed out the importance attached to tree planting.

He stated that the trees were very important to human being without which life would be at risk.

Alhaji Habib noted trees play significant roles in protecting our environment.

