NGO trains 200 Zaria youths on computer literacy

The Youth Trust Foundation, a Zaria-based non-governmental organization, Kaduna state, has begun the training of 200 youths on computer literacy in Sabon Gari area of the local government.

Our correspondent reports that the training, which is expected to last six weeks, drew 50 beneficiaries each from Sabon Gari, Bomo, Tudun-Wada and Zaria city in Sabon Gari and Zaria local government areas, respectively.

Speaking during the formal flagoff of the training at the palace of the District Head of Sabon Gari, Alhaji Ahmed Bashar Aminu, Danbarhin Zazzau, lauded the foresight of the group.

While describing the efforts as gigantic, sound and innovative, the district head said the training would not only benefit the participants but also the entire society.

Bashir Aminu pledged to liaise with Zazzau emirate council to boost and spread the activities of the NGO across the emirate in order for the youths to gain access to the opportunity.

He called on the participants to make judicious use of the knowledge for their personal gains and to positively impact on the society in general.

Presenting a paper entitled: “Talks on Computer Literacy, the Head of Computer Science Department, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof.

Sahalu Junaid, said computer had now become the-in-thing globally.

Junaid, who was represented by Dr Dishing Salihu, observed that computer had now become a most in the day-to-day life which must be embraced in all spheres of life to achieve success.

In his speech, the Executive Director of the group, Alhaji Fahad Ahmed Chikaji said the essence of the training was to enable the youths get acquainted with the rudiments of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said that his organisation had earlier conducted series of sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns covering health, education, advocacy policy and campaign, peace building and social investment.

Chikaji pointed out that the organization had outlined chain of programmes specifically meant to change the lives of the youth for the better to pave way for a genuine better society in future.

The executive director urged the trainees to avail themselves of the unique opportunity to not only become self reliant but also future employers of labour.

Our Correspondent also reports that the training exercise also featured sensitisation on negative consequences of drug abuse and thuggery as well as importance of peaceful coexistence

