NGO trains 3,000 lecturers, honours Kogi HMB CMD

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO) said it has trained over 3000 lecturers of both federal and state tertiary institutions in order to stop corruption.

Executive Director of the NGO, Mr Salih Yakubu, who disclosed this in Lokoja while bestowing the Ambassador of Ethics and Conscience’ award on the Chief Medical Director of Kogi Hospitals Management Board (KSHMB), Dr Zakari Usman, said the training was carried out to discourage corruption and other social vices in tertiary institution in the country.

Presenting the award to the CMD, Yakubu said the recipient’s personal leadership traits were secretly and independently assessed in key thematic areas.

According to him, the thematic areas include integrity, transparency and accountability, time management skills, SERVICOM compliance, advanced emotional intelligence, public accountability, due process, innovative and leadership skills.

He said that the CESVO is an international non-governmental organisation exposing corruption, promoting ethical leadership, education and value re-orientation.

“As an anti-corruption NGO, we are secret independent assessment organisation, because we have realised that in assessing public institutions if you consult them, they will want to induce you.

“So, we are doing our investigation secretly and discretely without the consent of our target subject of assessment, which is what we did in the case of KSHMB.

“For over seven years, we have been conducting this similar exercise in Kogi and the same board has been featured three times in our corruption index in terms of the state MDAs index.

“Ours is to encourage them and that is why we intend to train 100 of their staff on ethical values, as our own appreciation to them for being responsible managers,” Yakubu said.

The CMD told newsmen that he felt humbled and honoured about the award bestowed on him, saying “it is a form of encouragement and impetus to do more.

“I feel good and excited that we are contributing something and people are independently acknowledging it

