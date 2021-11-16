NGO trains Bayelsa teachers, students on character devt

A nongovernmental organisation that provides youth with solution to build up their character for sustainable lifestyle has concluded a two- day training for teachers and students in Bayelsa state.

The organisers said the workshop was imperative because young people are at risk at this time because of peer pressure, the society, the media and sometimes by parents or guidance with negative lifestyles.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the conference hall of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, the club project coordinator for Bayelsa state, Christopher Esedebe, said the aim of the programmme was to empower young people in Nigeria through life skill training.

“We discovered that there are lots of issues happening among students and we ourselves have gone through this issue before and so we deem it fit to help this generation to be better. We need to help them. That is the motive behind our project, to make this students a better future.

“The Centre for Youth Studies (CFYS) focus on teaching and instilling positive moral values in youth to enable them positively make impact in the world. (CFYS) focused on reaching out to secondary school students, especially the youth.

“The centre ensures education for sustainable lifestyles through character development training, equipping young people with information on health and behavioral issues.

“CFYS believes that education is the way to make people have positive mindset to get them to begin to think differently from the way they usually think.

“The schools that are here today will start operating this club in their various schools and also in the future we plan to work with NASO to expand to other schools to spread out to all the schools in the local government.

“It is not stopping here, we have a future plan and this club will be operating in different schools in Bayelsa. The target of this club is to produce leaders. Leaders that are people of integrity, people that stands for the truth and leaders that have love and care for their citizens, that is our main target.”