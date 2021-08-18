NGO trains doctors, nurses, others on how to administer oxygen therapy

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Save the Children International (SCI) has trained 12 medical workers on how to administer Oxygen Therapy on patients with severe Pneumonia infection across the state.

Speaking to Blueprint over the weekend in Dutse, the Chief of Party, Dr Isa Adamu, said the training was as a result of the collaboration between SCI and GSK known as INSPIRING.

Dr Adamu explained that the training was delivered by three resource persons from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) targeting doctors, nurses, anesthetists drawn from Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital and Dutse General Hospital.

According to him, those trained will serve as trainers and will be supported by the INSPIRING project to train other healthcare providers.

“Oxygen Therapy is a key intervention in management of severe pneumonia and the INSPIRING project has provided piped oxygen systems in Dutse General Hospital and Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital as well as provided oxygen cylinders in two primary health centers in Kiyawa LGA”, he said.

He said the training has built the capacity of healthcare workers to know a child in need of oxygen, determine the amount of oxygen needed and how to administer it, with the overall aim of saving lives of children in the state.

Speaking, one of beneficiaries of the training, Dr Karima Maina Abubakar, said, “the training helps me to know when the patient is in need of Oxygen and when the patient is in need of referral to a higher hospital.”

The trainees were taken to Rashid Shokoni Teaching Hospital for practicals on Oxygen by Dr Alhassan Datti Mohammed and Dr Mustapha Miko Abdullahi, both consultants and senior lecturers at Bayero University Kano.