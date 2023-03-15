NGO trains GBV champions, advocates behavioural change 

Gender based champions have been urged to advocate for the enforcement of behavioural change by creating awareness on sex and gender equality.

Mr. Suleiman Usman Toro made the call while making presentation as lead facilitator at one day training, organised by the Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigerian Society (CWEENS), Wednesday in Jos.

He said the fact that God created male and female in different physical sex does not mean communities should continue to mentally and attitudinally discriminate against girls and women.

“Gender awareness is very important because it informs women and men about gender equality and the need to change attitudinal behaviours and beliefs that reinforce inequality between men and women,” he said.

He stated further that people in communities should be seen changing from invoking, physical, sexual, psychological, socio-economic and harmful traditional practices as violence against girls and women.

Mr. Toro said the tasks before the gender champions are enormous, but achievable with determination, and constructively, challenging the norms in the communities.



