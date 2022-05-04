NGO unveils ‘Say No To Rape’ campaign in Lagos

Ghana Consulate-General in Lagos, Ms Samata Bukhari, has urged parents to teach their children sexual morality to prevent the decay in the society, especially in schools.
Bukhari was a guest at the launch of the maiden edition of the Global Campaign Against Rape, tagged: Say No To Rape campaign.Speaking at the event, Bukhari disclosed that if the parents or guardians failed to teach their children moral values, they would learn those immoralities from their friends in the school.
Speaking on the background of the recent Chrisland sex scandal, Bukhari lamented that the society is in serious crisis, saying the solution can only come from the home.
“It is a clear case of bad parenting, even though there are forces from the school and the society,” she said.
She said sex education should be collective efforts of the school authorities, religious institutions and communities in educating them about sexual morality in the society.