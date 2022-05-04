NGO unveils ‘Say No To Rape’ campaign in Lagos

Ghana Consulate-General in Lagos, Ms Samata Bukhari, has urged parents to teach their children sexual morality to prevent the decay in the society, especially in schools.

Bukhari was a guest at the launch of the maiden edition of the Global Campaign Against Rape, tagged: Say No To Rape campaign.Speaking at the event, Bukhari disclosed that if the parents or guardians failed to teach their children moral values, they would learn those immoralities from their friends in the school.

According to her: “I will advise parents to pay special attention to the emotional needs of their children given the gross reduction in moral values in the society.” Speaking on the background of the recent Chrisland sex scandal, Bukhari lamented that the society is in serious crisis, saying the solution can only come from the home.

“The Chrisland issue wouldn’t have happened if the parents had instilled moral value in their children. “It is a clear case of bad parenting, even though there are forces from the school and the society,” she said.

Bukhari, however, urged parents to ensure that they devise a means to monitor what their children watch to restrict them from accessing adult sites at home. She said sex education should be collective efforts of the school authorities, religious institutions and communities in educating them about sexual morality in the society.

Bukhari, however, noted that rape was a crime against humanity, adding that victims suffered unimaginable pains and humiliation, including social exclusion and depression resulting in suicide in up to 10 per cent of cases.

She appealed to government and community leaders to rise up to help support victims and create a wider campaign help rape victims get back on their feet and lead productive lives again.

In his address, the director, CareForAll Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, Mr Ofon Umoh, disclosed that the unveiling of the campaign is to create an accessible platform for rape victims to speak up against the menace.

Speaking on the theme: Say No To Rape, Umoh explained that the platform would ensure the culprits of rape were brought to book; therefore reducing the incidence of rape in the society.

According to him, the campaign was unveiled to change the narrative of rape victims in the country as the platform will give them the opportunity to speak up.

“There have been increasing incidences of rape in different communities in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“Therefore, our core objectives include promoting, protecting and preserving the rights and interests of

indigent and vulnerable members of the society, especially women, children and persons with disabilities.”

Umoh regretted that the few victims of rape with an understanding of their rights were scared of stigmatisation and threats from the perpetrators.

