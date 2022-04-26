NGO unveils training opportunities for members in Anambra

RISE Global Health Initiative, a nongovernmental organisation, Tuesday, said it has improved training for their staff with a commitment to providing free medical services to over 2,000 Nigerians.

The medical director, RISE Clinic, Onitsha, Anambra state, Dr Onyejiaka Dubem, who stated this Tuesday, said the NGO exists to filling the gap in the Nigerian community health care with a view to fill it with love, hope and life.

He said the organisation founded by Dr Emeka Okeke, the former chairman of Anambra state Football Association (ANSFA), has impacted positively on over 5000 community members in the past and would continue to do more by equipping their staff through local and international health and academic institutions.

“RISE Clinic Nigeria, being an arm of RISE global health initiative, was founded in 2012 in Adazi-Ani, Anambra state. Its mission to enhance and sustain health and overall human development potential through excellence in interdisciplinary care and patient education has not fallen short.

“In the past 10years, RISE clinic Nigeria, has engaged in outreaches that brought smiles to the faces of local community members in Nigeria. In 2012, RISE Clinic Nigeria, launched its pioneer program, ‘Health Fair’ where a 1,000 Nigerians received free screening and patient education.

