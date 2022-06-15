NGO writes SGF, 9 others, laments ASUU indefinite strike

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Victims of Persecution, has written an open letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and nine other institutions and persons responsible for education in the country, accusing them of not doing enough to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) strike.

The strike it would be recalled began in February and has kept the Universities’ students at their homes for four months running without any meaningful resolution in sight.

In a letter signed by the rapporteur of the NGO and former Attorney-General for Justice, Imo State , Chukwuma- Machukwu Ume (SAN), the organisation regretted that while the future of our youths are being mortgaged, the government looked the other way.

“The governments are unconcerned about the current state of the youths education and related motley affairs in the country,” it stated.

It said that there is no doubt that Nigerian is bedeviled with myriad of problems but this lingering perennial ASUU strikes is killing the future of our country.

“Suffice it to say, today, you are one of the few persons that providence has positioned to contribute to the destiny of Nigeria and that of our children”, the Victims of Persecution’ stated. It added that “this can only be achieved through conscious departure from our culture of lip service to functional education in our tertiary education.”

It regretted, that despite the clear provisions of Article 11(3) of African Charter on the Right and Welfare of the Child, that the country ascribed to, no effective step seem to have been taken to address the perennial ASUU strikes since 1988.

The Victims of Persecution observed that even the nation’s annual education budget has continued to drop over the years without any sign of improvement.

It said p, “Nigeria is the only country that experience this unflattering perennial monstrosity in it’s education sector.

“And unfortunately, the government does not seem to be uncomfortable with this generational setback and critical decay in the heartbeat of the country’s tomorrow.”

It warned that, “soon there could be more guns than books and more kidnapping bushes than libraries.”

The other nine institutions and organisations that received the letter are Minister of education, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Executive Secretary National University Commission, Chairman Senate Committee on Education (tertiary institutions), Chairman House Committee on Education(tertiary institutions), National President Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities,

Others are National President Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chairman Association of Vice Chancellors of States owned Universities and President National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

The Victims of Persecution also copied President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

