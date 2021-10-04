NGOs conduct free medical care for the elderly

A group of non-governmental organisations at the weekend organised a day free medical care for the older people and less privileged in the society.

The exercise, which held at the primary health care centre, Jikwoyi, a suburb in Abuja, the nation’s capital, was to mark this year’s International Day of Older Persons.

According to the organisers, Mr. Believe Odafe Ogbejeje of People Investment TV show said the venerable and the older people need medical attention now than ever before.

He said the concern to keep the aged in good health prompted the free medical care exercise.

He said he was impressed with the turnout of those that came to do the check up.

Ogbejeje said the theme “Stand Up for Older Persons Free Medical Care and Rights,” was chosen to enlighten the participants on the need to keep healthy and their rights from the government and the society.

Meanwhile, one of the sponsors of the outreach, Mrs Juliet Anyata Ogba, the chairperson of Save Humanity and Environment International Foundation, has said the care of the elderly should be of concern not only to government but to the society.

She said the society needs the wisdom of the older people just as their health should be of concern to all.

Among the presenters of free medication to the recipients at the exercise included the Head Health Department, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdulkareem Mustapha, Supervisor Primary Health Care Centre Jikwoyi, Apollo’s Manhai, Dr Manasseh Haruna, and Peter Monday of Melchick Foundation.