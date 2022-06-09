Nguroje congratulates Tinubu, calls for unity of purpose



Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Babangida Nguroje, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the newly-elected presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Nguroje, who is also a member of the steering committee for the Tinubu team in Taraba state, expressed optimism that Tinibu would emerge victorious in next year’s presidential election.

Nguroje, specifically, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, for affording all aspirants equal opportunities and a level playing field to contest the party’s ticket for the highest office in the country.

He expressed satisfaction with the 2022 APC Special Convention Committee for efforts at ensuring a smooth exercise after painstaking measures.

He called on the presidential standard bearer to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that it is time for all hands to be on deck for a victorious outing at the 2023 general elections.

Describing the process as transparent, free and fair, the former deputy speaker commended the resilience and colourful outing of all aspirants.

He charged those who could not make it to put the interest of the country and party first and above any other interest to be able to face the challenges ahead, adding that the successful conduct of the APC presidential primaries and special convention has proved critics and the opposition wrong.

He further called on Nigerians to support Tinubu and other APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming polls.

