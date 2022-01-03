Ngutor urges gov’t to be more committed in sports development









A former basketball international, Jeff Ngutor Verem, has urged the Benue state government to show more seriousness in sports development describing it as a goldmine.



He said apart from taking off the youths from streets, it will provide them with a decent source of earning and expose them to the outside world for a better future.



Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Makurdi, he said

his aim of establishing a Basketball Academy in Gboko, Benue state, was also targeted at diverting the attention of youths in the state from vices and to help them achieve their dreams.



He however expressed worry over the attitude of some government official vested with the responsibility of development sports, who he said are rather frustrating efforts in sports development.



Ngutor said it is unfortunate that despite his contributions to development of sports in the state, especially in the area of basket ball, he has over time being frustrated.



“The first time I came to the state was in 2013. I had intended to start a basketball Academy and had already fixed some facilities at the Aper Aku basketball stadium, but I received a lot of frustrations so I had to go back.



“When I came back this time around, I was surprised that basketball officials are requesting for money before I can use the stadium I had already committed my finances on.



“That is why I had to move the Academy to Gboko and by January 5th, 2022, it will take off. It may also interest you to know that I have been donating jerseys, balls and shoes assist basket ball team in Benue.



“I have connections internationally, I can bring sponsors who are ready to assist develop talents in the state.



“Right now I have already committed more than $15,000 (₦6,179,250) on the Academy.



“We intended to have only 50 players but right now we have 80 and we can still make do with that.



“At a point I thought of leaving the state, but many people spoke to me so I had to listen to them. I plead with the state government to give more attention to sports, because this is a goldmine,” he concluded.

