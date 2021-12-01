NGX calls for investment to accelerate digitised capital market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has, called for increased collaboration among key players in the nation’s economy towards driving productive investments that would accelerate an elevated and digitized capital market.

The Exchange made this statement at its maiden edition of the capital market conference.

The conference Themed the “The Future Ready Capital Markets; Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery” brought together leading policymakers, financial experts, business leaders, investors, international development partners and regulators, to share insights and broaden the thinking needed for greater capital flows through innovative sources of financing for the capital market.

Speaking after the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola expressed his excitement about the deliberations, outcomes and agreed way forward by key speakers and panelists.

He said, “as a major propeller of the economy, we are proud to be at the forefront of this milestone which is defining moment for Nigeria’s finance sector and the capital market specifically. The long list of key stakeholders from the public and private sector in attendance at today’s conference shows how open NGX is to leveraging relationships and partnerships to advance its digital transformation agenda”.

“Taking this forward, NGX will continue to deepen and increase access to financial services for Nigeria through technology while championing the infrastructural development and the economic growth of the country” Temi assured.

