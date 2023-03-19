NGX, CBN, SEC to promote financial literacy with Global Money Week 

As Nigeria joins countries around the world to celebrate the annual Global Money Week, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said they will be supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with a series of educational programs and events aimed at enhancing financial literacy in children and youths whilst driving financial inclusion.

The NGX planned to hold A Financial Literacy Talk at the Exchange with secondary school students from across the country in line with this year’s theme “Plan your money, plant your future.”

The session will cover topics on personal finance and investing, trading with technology on the stock market, and the role of regulation in the capital market. These will then culminate in a Closing Gong Ceremony, where the students will “Ring the Bell” for Global Money Week.

Also planned by NGX as part of activities for the week, is a Twitter Spaces session that will hold on Saturday, 25 March 2023 by 7:00pm to educate youths, including Millennials and Generation Zs on responsible investing. This will have a focus on sustainable products in the capital market and making the right financial decisions that consider the environment, society and spur economic growth.

The Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, NGX, Mr Clifford Akpolo speaking on the sidelines with our correspondent, said, “NGX, as the sustainable exchange championing Africa’s growth recognizes the potential of a financially literate youth population which is crucial to drive economic development. The Exchange places a high value on providing young people with the necessary resources to make informed financial decisions and is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable spending habits and financial literacy. Our activities for the week have been structured to have optimal impact and reach thousands of young Nigerians, both online and offline.”

Partnering with CBN, SEC and NGX on its Global Money Week Initiatives are Miniemoney; Meristem Stockbrokers Limited and APT Securities Limited.

Global Money Week is an annual global celebration initiated by Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI), with local and regional events and activities aimed at inspiring children and youths to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods, gaining employment and becoming entrepreneurs. It is also aimed at empowering the next generation to be confident, responsible and skilled economic citizens.

“Plan your money, plant your future,” the official theme of GMW2023, is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of adopting a responsible, informed and forward-looking approach in making financial decisions. It also recognises that future individual financial well-being is strictly linked to the health of the planet and of the society as a whole.

