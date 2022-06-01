NGX commends ICAN for upholding ethical disposition, integrity

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has commended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for its leading role in producing world-class chartered accountants, as well as regulating, and continuously enhancing their ethical standards and technical competencies in the interest of the capital market and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola stated this during a Closing Gong Ceremony hosted in honour of Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo CFA, FCA, to commemorate the completion of her tenure as the 57th president of the Institute on May 30, 2022.

In commending Mrs. Eyitayo on her achievements during her tenure, Popoola highlighted the milestone advances the Institute achieved, saying, “On behalf of the Board and Management of Nigerian Exchange Limited, I would like to commend Mrs. Eyitayo for all her achievements as the 57th President of ICAN. The Management of the Exchange is particularly pleased to host Mrs. Eyitayo who, during her tenure, made several impressive achievements including the rebranding of the Institute with the change of its identity to reflect the new market dynamics and collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) in establishing the ICAN-BOI Innovation Plus Hub among other landmark achievements”.

On her part, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo said, “I am delighted to be honoured today with the once in a lifetime opportunity to execute the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange. It is indeed very symbolic as this event coincides with my last day in office as the 57th president of the Institute. On behalf of over 57 thousand members of our great Institute, I appreciate this landmark gesture of the Exchange. I wish you more resounding success in years to come”.

