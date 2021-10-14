NGX deepens liquidity with relaunch of Market Making programme

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has relaunched its Market Making program effective from October 4, 2021.

The relaunching of the programme comes on the back of the review of its rules to provide the flexibility to implement diverse Market Making programmes across all asset classes listed on The Exchange, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Market Making occurs when a Trading License Holder provides continuous two-way quotes – both buy or sell prices – to the market on selected securities during the trading day. Essentially, market makers display the amount they are willing to buy or sell a security and the guaranteed number of units. Once they receive an order from a buyer, they sell off from their own inventory, ensuring that the order is completed.

Speaking about the program, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola CFA, said , “At NGX we are committed to tackling liquidity constraints and ensuring sustained flow of funds in the capital market. We recognise the importance of liquidity as a driver of participation in our market and are confident that Market Making will ease the barrier of entry and exit, whilst providing a measure of control over volatile price fluctuations.