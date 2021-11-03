NGX highlights importance of data in trading derivatives





Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) hosted the sixth edition of its Market Data Workshop on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

This year’s event was held virtually in collaboration with Official Partners, Zenith Bank, Reliance Infosystems Limited, Infoware and MTN Nigeria; Gold Sponsor, CSCS Plc; and Corporate Sponsors, United Capital, NG Clearing, Cordros, Neulogic, Apel Asset Management and ARM.





With the theme, “How Market Data Powers Investment Strategies Using Derivatives Products”, the workshop was designed to provide capital market stakeholders – particularly institutional investors, Actuaries, Portfolio Managers – with insights into price, valuation and investment strategies using Derivatives and Fixed Income Products, as well as technical tools that can be applied to mitigate risk.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted that, “The innovation of financial derivatives in Nigeria and trading them through the organized Exchange will play a pivotal role in contributing to economic development by making risk manageable, enabling price discovery and reducing transaction costs for both financial and non-financial firms. Their continued contribution to economic growth will depend on the markets becoming more transparent and liquid, enabling end users to generate competitive returns while effectively hedging risk”.

The conference featured presentations and panel discussions from the following speakers, Dr. Izzy Nelken, Founder, Super Computer Consulting Inc; Mr. Uwa Agbonile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), InfoWARE Limited; Joshua Uwedinisu, Head, Risk Management, Zenith Bank Plc; Dr. Mary Akinyemi, Senior Lecturer, Mathematics and Statistics, University of Lagos; Mr. Ayokunle Adaraalegbe, Chief Operating Officer, NG Clearing Limited; Mr. Folagbade Adeyemi, Head, Start Up Operations, CSCS Plc; and Mr. Olufemi Balogun, Head, Market Services, NGX.

Related

No tags for this post.