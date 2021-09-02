NGX highlights opportunities in Green and Sukuk Bonds

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has assured that it will continue to drive the development and promotion of retail participation in the Nigerian capital market .

The company disclosed this during its Retail Investors Workshop themed “Sukuk and Green Bonds: More Than Just Investing” hosted virtually under the series in collaboration with APT Securities and Funds Limited.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX Limited, Mr Temi Popoola, highlighted the successes achieved with the growth of Sukuk and Green Bond Investment in Nigeria.

He explained that, “The potential for Sukuk and Green Bonds remains immense and is likely to expand over the years underpinned by new markets, products and issuers and healthy investor investors’ appetite.” He assured that the Exchange will continue to provide an efficient and liquid market for investors and businesses in Africa, to save and access ethical and SDG complaint capital and investments.

“We promise to continue our collaboration with all market stakeholders, to collectively contribute towards the enhancement of this exciting asset class, and ultimately towards the growth of Green and Sukuk Bonds in Nigeria and Africa at large,” he added.

On his part, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, represented by Mr. Abdulkabir Abass said, “I congratulate the conveners of this webinar, NGX for its consistency in holding educational programmes such as this which are focused on building capacity and growth the depth and breadth of the market. This is particularly noteworthy in the emerging segments of non-interest and socially responsible investment. As the apex regulator, the SEC has the dual responsibility of regulation and market development. Forums like this, therefore, afford us the opportunity to educate retail investors on the gain of investing in the nigerial capital market through Green and Sukuk Bonds.