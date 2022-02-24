NGX inducts 117 new authorised dealing clerks

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has inducted a total of 117 authorised dealing vlerks from 63 Trading License Holder, charging them to uphold the highest level of ethics and responsibility.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA said “On behalf of the Board and Executive Management of NGX, I would like to congratulate all today’s inductees. We are indeed pleased to celebrate the successful Dealing Clerks who have passed through The Exchange’s Automated Trading System training faculty made up of seasoned capital market regulators and operators including Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON); Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Registrars.”

He said this induction is evidence of years of dedication, adaptability, and hard work, and symbolizes their commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards and to always put the interest of the market first.

Popoola also advised the new clerks to embrace the culture of continuous learning in the fast-paced environment that is the capital market saying, “As the market deepens with the launch of new products, I encourage everyone to seek for better understanding of various aspects of the capital market as well as new developments. The X-Academy, our specialized learning centre is equipped to fill this gap by offering a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of capital market professionals, investors and the general public, about how the capital market works.”