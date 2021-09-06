NGX regulation commits to continued value creation for stakeholders

NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited – the independent regulatory company of Nigerian Exchange Group has assured stakeholders that there will be no diminution in the value that regulation has brought to the market in this new era of demutulisation.

Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Ms. Tinuade Awe stated this during the Arise Xchange Show on Arise Television.

Awe who spoke about the rich 60-year heritage of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) said that the group along with its entities continues to provide a platform for issuers and investors to carry out their transactions across various asset classes and build wealth in a bid to ensure stakeholders achieve their financial objectives.

Speaking to the regulatory business, Ms. Awe said, “NGX RegCo is empowered to provide its services as an independent regulatory company within NGX Group and will continue to deploy appropriate regulations under the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria both for existing and prospective companies within its ecosystem. We are building on our reputation as a fair market regulator to ensure that investors are protected, players in our market are compliant, and that we maintain the highest levels of transparency and market integrity such that there is confidence in the institutions and individuals that operate in our market.”

Reflecting on the past 60 years, Ms. Awe lauded past leaders of the former Nigerian Stock Exchange whose invaluable contributions to the development of NGX Group, the capital market and Nigeria’s financial system are indeed noteworthy.