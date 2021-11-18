NGX unveils opportunities for diversification in Nigeria’s capital market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) expounded on the various opportunities available to investors to diversify their portfolios. The NGX disclosed this in Lagos at its Retail Investor Workshop.

Speaking at the webinar tagged ‘Creating an Investment Portfolio That Works in a Post-COVID Era’, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Jude Chiemeka said, “the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic, amongst several important lessons, emphasized the need for individuals to have alternative sources of income other than salaries or profits from businesses. In the post-pandemic era, people are faced daily with the problem of finding credible investment platforms to grow their wealth. This problem is even further complicated by the proliferation of Ponzi schemes promising high and unrealistic returns, hence the need for investors’ education. At NGX, we therefore continue to prioritise investor education to ensure that investors understand capital market investments and mechanisms, as only then will they be empowered to make sound investment decisions.”

He further highlighted that as a multi-asset Exchange, NGX has various products like equities, fixed incomes, Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) and derivatives for every investor regardless of what their investment goals, risk appetite or return expectations may be.

The webinar featured two presentations the first of which was presented by Mr. Joshua Olutola, Senior Equity Trader, ARM Securities Limited with the theme Building Your Own Portfolio. Taking participants through the topic, Opportunities for Diversification in Nigeria’s Capital Market was the Head, Secondary Markets, NGX, Mr. Franklin Nwaubani.