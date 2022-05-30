NGX urges public, private sectors to work against climate change

Given Nigeria’s ambitious climate goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent by 2030, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Regulation Limited, Ms. Tinuade Awe, has urged all critical stakeholders to prioritize implementing initiatives that positively benefit the environment and combat climate change.

Awe made this call during the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) Stakeholder Engagement Session on Mainstreaming Nigeria’s Collaborative Action on Climate Related Risks and Disclosures.

Speaking at the event organized by FRCN in collaboration with Growing Businesses Foundation (GBF), Afrikairos Foundation and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation, Awe highlighted the increasing global trend in climate related disclosure and regulations, and encouraged companies to incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into their business operations, activities and reporting processes as a strategic step to ensuring that they are positioned to align with the rapidly evolving regulations and guidance on sustainability and climate disclosure.

