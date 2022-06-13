NGX wants firms to ensure sustainability reporting

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Temi Popoola, has called on businesses to adopt sustainable business practices and report sustainability performance to stakeholders to promote inclusivity in transformational initiatives for the economy and society.

This call was made while speaking at the Digital Closing Gong Ceremony, organised by NGX in celebration of the 2022 World Environment Day, themed, ‘Only One Earth’ on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Popoola noted that the critical roles required of the private sector in actualising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement now enjoys some clarity and as such businesses would need to incorporate environmental and social factors into their operations and activities. In his words, “we have only one earth and we all have a part to play in preserving it. For this reason, NGX created the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report platform to promote transparency in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures by showcasing the sustainability performance and reporting amongst companies listed on NGX.

