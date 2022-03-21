NHGSFP: FG, stakeholders strategise on pupils’ deworming nationwide

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Ministry of Health and stakeholders in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) have commenced meeting on the development of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials needed for the deworming primary 1-6 pupils under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

Speaking Monday in Nasarawa at the flag off of the five-day strategic meeting, the national coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Dr Umar Bindir, who was represented by the deputy director, Planning Research and Statistics, Safiya Sani, said though only primary 1-3 pupils benefit from the NHGSFP, every pupil in public primary schools nationwide will be captured for the deworming exercise, which she said will commence before the Easter break.

He said: “The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme is one of the FG National Social Investment Programme aimed at providing one free rich nutrient meal every school day to primary 1-3 in public primary schools. In line with its multi sect oral nature, the NHGSFP has embedded adjunct school health and nutrition activities, in an effort to maximise the benefits of the free school meals on the health pupils.

“Consequently, the main objective of this 5-day interaction is to outline the modalities for the deworming exercise (which includes sensitising the partners and ensuring their commitment), develop and harmonise the IEC materials and reporting template for the nationwide exercise.

“In view of the professional nature of the project and for effective implementation of the intervention, it requires a strong multi-sectoral collaboration amongst government ministries, NGOs and CSOs working at the different levels; programme design and planning, sensitisation and awareness campaign, drug procurement, training, monitoring and evaluation, school level implementation, and feedback.

That is why we are all gathered here today with our different hats to ensure successful implementation. I appeal for robust collaboration by all government and non-government stakeholders to achieve the objective of the exercise and ensure its success.”