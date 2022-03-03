NHGSFP: FG wants state govts to feed primary 4-6 pupils



The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has implored state governments to support the federal government in the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) by feeding primary four to six pupils in their respective states.

Speaking Thursday at the LEA Primary School in Jabi, Abuja, after an awareness Road Walk to mark the 7th African Day of School Feeding, Farouq, who was represented by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Musa Bungudu, said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves special commendations for sustaining the programme over the years.

“I will like to suggest that, while the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is providing the School Feeding Programme to Primary one, two and three, I strongly recommend and urge that all those states whereby primary four, five and six are not included, it is our hope that all those state governments will also take that responsibility to start feeding the children. They should see to it that primary four, five and six pupils are also taken care of. This is because the need for that one meal is very critical to many of our children, boys and girls across the country,” she said.

Also speaking, the FCT Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme, Mrs Chinwe Amba, said that it would take a collaborative effort to sustain the programme after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Though challenges abound, we hope that this year we will get it better. This programme has promoted the enrolment of school pupils. Today makes it seven years of school feeding. I have spoken with the children and they pray for this programme to be sustained. We want this programme to be sustained even after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” she said.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of cake and distribution of school bags, water bottles and snacks by the ministry to pupils of LEA Primary School, Jabi, Abuja.