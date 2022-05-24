NHIA: Return us to NASS for implementation – Oloriegbe , Sununu beg constituents

Chairman Senate Commitee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe ( APC Kwara Central), declared Monday that for strict implementation of National Health Insurance Authority Act (NHIA), he and his counterpart in the House of Representatives , Hon Tanko Sununu, should be voted into the coming 10th National Assembly.

Oloriegbe who stated this while fielding questions from Journalists covering the Senate and Representatives of Non – governmental organisations on health reforms , said the passion deployed by them in seeing to the passage of the bill and assent by President Buhari , will be deployed into its strict implementation through effective oversights.

“We still have one year to continue to provide service for the citizens of this country. Within that time we will do our best to make sure that the very important bill, is implemented.

” As the two of us are seeking reelection, we hope we would be reelected. Whatever is the outcome, we would definitely make sure that the implementation come to fruition.

“It is part of the commitment that I’m here today. We are currently in the heat of campaign activities for primaries. I say this is a national assignment and this is service to Nigeria.

“I had to leave my campaign and flew in and I will be flying back to Ilorin my base to continue with my campaign.

“My colleague in the House of Representatives is also busy campaigning for reelection.

“We are very committed to this. We are looking at the 2022 budget of the NHIA to see how we could make some amendments to it to see that the Act is implemented”, he said .

He explained further that the Act has provided opportunity for all Nigerians to have health insurance .

“Every person resident in Nigeria by provisions of this Act , is expected to obtain health insurance and by extension , have access to health care services .

“In achieving this , the Act in section 25 , makes provision for vulnerable group fund with clear five sources of funding “, he added.

He however lamented the problem of Health Human Resource in Nigeria which he said can only be tackled if health care providers are given special remuneration packages different from the core public service model .

