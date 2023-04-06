NHIA-Roche partnership provides 55 patients access to affordable cancer treatment

The National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) landmark partnership with healthcare company, Roche has given 55 cancer patients access to innovative cancer medicines at a subsidised cost.

Fundamentally, the partnership ensures the affordable of cancer medicines to beneficiaries through a costs sharing system.

Within that arrangement Roche pays 50per cent, the NHIA pays 30per cent and the patient pays 20per cent.

Speaking at the presentation of progress report of the partnership, Prof Mohammed Sambo, Director General, NHIA, said: “This partnership shows that it is helping Nigerians affected by cancer to proactively avoid financial hardship and supports them to focus on the most important thing of all: their health.

“We are very pleased with the impact this is having and this is why we are going to now focus on rolling this out even further, by expanding to more centres nationwide.

“I also want to use this opportunity to remind everyone that health insurance under NHIA is available to all Nigerians. We have offices across the country for purposes of enrollment so that they can access innovative treatments as being implemented under the partnership”.

Dr Ladi Hameed, General Manager, Roche Nigeria, also speaking at the occasion, said: “The barriers that are preventing access are persistent and complex, but they are solvable and together, we are making a difference. “Roche is very proud to partner with the NHIA to make innovative treatments broadly, rapidly and equitably accessible to Nigerians, when they need them.

“We commit to continuing this partnership, and to contributing to bold solutions that support sustainable health ecosystems and a future where every Nigerian can access world-class healthcare.”

