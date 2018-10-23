NHIS controversy: PDP questions Buhari’s neutrality

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday challenged President

Muhammadu Buhari to come out clean on why he has been protective of

the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

Prof. Usman Yakubu.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola

Ologbondiyan noted that:”Corrupt practices against the Executive

Secretary include the reported siphoning of over N25 billion from the

coffers of the agency

‘With Monday’s forceful repression of the suspension of the Executive

Secretary by the NHIS Governing Council over humongous corruption

allegation and abuse of office, it has become clear that the

presidency cabal is directly complicit in the NHIS fraud and is

seeking every means to ensure a cover up.

“Nigerians can recall that this same Executive Secretary was in July

2017 suspended by the Minister of Health over alleged gross misconduct

and corrupt practices, only for President Buhari, upon his return to

the country in February, 2018, reinstated him while he was still a

guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the presidency has continued to

provide official cover for accused official even without the slightest

investigation on the allegations and sanction by both the minister and

the Governing Council.

“We ask: Why is the Presidency protecting an official of government

openly indicted for corruption? What is the presidency trying to

conceal by ensuring that Prof. Yusuf remains the Executive Secretary

after his indictment?

“Furthermore, why is the presidency vehemently opposed to any form of

investigation on the activities of NHIS under Prof. Yakubu? Is it true

that there are fears in the presidency that an investigation will

expose the alleged involvement of individuals close to the president

in the reported fraud in the scheme?

“Finally, while the PDP describes as reprehensible that an

administration which prides itself as fighting corruption will

continue to provide official cover for its officials indicted of

corruption, the party urges Nigerians to continue to hold President

Buhari responsible for the corruption in NHIS, as well as the

siphoning of trillions of naira from various agencies, under his watch

tical groups.

