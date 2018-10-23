NHIS controversy: PDP questions Buhari’s neutrality

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday challenged President
Muhammadu Buhari to come out clean on why he has been protective of
the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)
Prof. Usman Yakubu.
PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola
Ologbondiyan noted that:”Corrupt practices against the Executive
Secretary include the reported siphoning of over N25 billion from the
coffers of the agency
‘With Monday’s forceful repression of the suspension of the Executive
Secretary by the NHIS Governing Council over humongous corruption
allegation and abuse of office, it has become clear that the
presidency cabal is directly complicit in the NHIS fraud and is
seeking every means to ensure a cover up.
“Nigerians can recall that this same Executive Secretary was in July
2017 suspended by the Minister of Health over alleged gross misconduct
and corrupt practices, only for President Buhari, upon his return to
the country in February, 2018, reinstated him while he was still a
guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the presidency has continued to
provide official cover for accused official even without the slightest
investigation on the allegations and sanction by both the minister and
the Governing Council.
“We ask: Why is the Presidency protecting an official of government
openly indicted for corruption? What is the presidency trying to
conceal by ensuring that Prof. Yusuf remains the Executive Secretary
after his indictment?
“Furthermore, why is the presidency vehemently opposed to any form of
investigation on the activities of NHIS under Prof. Yakubu? Is it true
that there are fears in the presidency that an investigation will
expose the alleged involvement of individuals close to the president
in the reported fraud in the scheme?
“Finally, while the PDP describes as reprehensible that an
administration which prides itself as fighting corruption will
continue to provide official cover for its officials indicted of
corruption, the party urges Nigerians to continue to hold President
Buhari responsible for the corruption in NHIS, as well as the
siphoning of trillions of naira from various agencies, under his watch
