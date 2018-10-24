NHIS impasse: Reps wade in as Presidency alleges ethnicity, politics

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday revealed that there are some ethnic and political issues around the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme over the failed suspension of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf.

Yusuf, who was suspended by the Governing Council last Thursday over alleged corruption, returned to office on Friday, and also stormed the office amidst heavy security on Monday.

The NHIS boss was similarly suspended sometime in the year by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, but overruled by President Buhari who asked Yusuf to return to office.

The Monday scenario would have turned tragic, especially with the combined workers’ unions threatening to stop him from gaining entry into office.

The workers were however resisted by some gun-wielding mobile police personnel, numbering 50, who aided Yusuf’s forceful access to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Commenting on the development while featuring on Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily in Abuja, Malam Shehu, stressed the need for due process in managing the crisis.

He, however, said Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Health, Prof. Adewole, were intervening to achieve some lasting solutions.

“Did the board follow due process in suspending this gentleman? There are opinions that said `no they haven’t.’

“Again, we all have to do the right thing all of the times. I don’t deny the fact that there is a lot of work to do. The crisis is complicated by the fact that the whole thing about the NHIS has been ethnicised and politicised. Even a political party was issuing a statement on matters that are unknown to it.

“I’ll tell you one thing; as we speak now, you know that no matter whatever mistakes this gentleman may have made, and that is to be proven because I don’t have the records to say yes or no, he has launched a major reform in that institution which had blocked access to public resources.

“Money from the NHIS is not money belonging to government, it is money taken from your salary, from my salary.

“If we have been enlisted, we are supposed to get treatments when we fall ill. Then, you should ask the question; in 13 years of the NHIS, how many Nigerians have received the treatments?

“Yet you have HMOs, these vendors, taking N5 billion every month – money that is just being shared and somebody came and said, `look, this can’t go on’ and with strong support from this administration, the N5 billion has been reduced to N1.3 billion.

“And even at that, the administration is not satisfied. We want to see healthcare delivered to the citizens of this country. So, there is a lot of work to do.’’

While saying he was not in the position to challenge allegations of wrongdoings levelled against the ES, he however insisted that the two chambers of the National Assembly had previously cleared Yusuf of any allegation.

While condemning those accusing the Buhari administration of being ‘selective’ in its fight against corruption, he said there was no basis for comparison of former SGF Babachir Lawal, and that of the NHIS scribe.

He said: “Well, there is no double standard there either than to say that the pictures that the government is looking at, many Nigerians, perhaps may not be seeing those pictures,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has moved to intervene in the NHIS crisis.

The move followed a motion by Hon. Diri Douye, who drew the lawmakers’ attention to the reported pandemonium occasioned by Yusuf’s suspension.

Douye recalled that the pandemonium was coming barely five months after the NHIS boss was controversially reinstated by President Buhari from an indefinite suspension earlier given him by the agency’s supervising ministry, in July last year over similar allegations of fraud.

The lawmaker argued that the reported behaviour of the suspended scribe was akin to disputing the authority of the Board to suspend him, and violently broke into the Abuja Head Office of NHIS, allegedly aided by almost 50 heavily armed policemen to overpower the security men as well as staff at the premises to gain entry.

“This very critical sector, on which the hope of our universal health delivery is hinged, far from being a theatre of health has degenerated into a theatre of war, with so many scandals in recent times,” the lawmaker stated.

Members, though condemned the reported act, but cautioned that since the prayer before the House was to investigate the matter with a view to ascertaining the real situation, it would be safer for the parliament to offer an informed opinion after the outcome of the probe, and the motion was unanimously adopted through voice votes,

when Speaker Yakubu Dogara put question to that effect.

