NHIS tasks healthcare providers on enrollees’ rights

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has advised healthcare service providers to respect the rights and privileges of enrollees for improved health status of Nigerians.

General Manager and zonal coordinator, North Central B zone , NHIS, Mrs. Monica Saror, made the call at a stakeholders’ forum in Lafia, Wednesday.

She said the scheme was established to ensure that every Nigerian has access to good health care service, hence the need of her call in that direction.

“The global drive is for all people to have access to the needed key promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services of good quality at an affordable cost.

She urged service providers and other stakeholders not to lose focus of the universal health coverage at the NHIS.

The general manager commended the efforts of the Nasarawa state coordinator, Mrs. Mary Aliu, and her team for giving adequate attention to the health sector and called for its sustenance.

“We couldn’t have called these credible personalities without the hard work and dedication of the Nasarawa state coordinator, Mrs. Mary Aliu and the NHIS team,” she said.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, Nasarawa state Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA), Dr. Gaza Gwamna, has urged Nigerians to key into the scheme in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

Gwamna, who was represented by Pharmacist Khaki Maikudi, head of quality assurance, NASHIA, has assured of the agency continued determination to key into good health policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state and other Nigerians.

The state coordinator of NHIS Mrs. Mary Aliu, who was represented by the Assistant general manager, NHIS Mr. Tarbo Ernest, while presenting a paper on rights and privileges of enrolees, urged service provider to treat enrollees well at all times in order to improve on their health status.