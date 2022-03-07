NHP: FG commissions 76 housing units in Nasarawa

The Federal Government, Monday, inaugurated 76 housing units comprising, one, two and three bedrooms in Lafia Nasarawa state under the National Housing Programme (NHP).

President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the estate to the Nasarawa state government in Lafia, said the inauguration was part of the campaign promises that the All Progressive Congress (APC) made in 2015, and the estate was a fulfilment of that promise.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, said the government was able to achieve this with the support of the Nasarawa state government, who provided land to shelter ordinary Nigerians.

“This is a good example of some developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration can produce, and with the provision of more land, the Federal Government certainly can do.Of course, the progressive ideals of our government seek to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human condition.We certainly cannot meet every one of those Nigerians in person, but our economic policies and investment in infrastructure such as this National Housing Programme and others will and positively impact many of them.

“It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise of providing houses for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled.On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly,” he said.

Buhari said he had approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estates located in their states of choice.

He said the keys of the houses and title documents would be handed over at inauguration in their states, while the remainder of the houses would be allocated to willing members of the public, adding that the states where the houses were completed, the government had issued maintenance contracts to small businesses to ensure that the estates were maintained and kept in good condition.

Earlier, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said it was a thing of joy to see many completed projects across the country under President Mohammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Fashola, who was represented by the Director of Public Housing, Mr Solomon Labafilo said: “In the 34 states of Nigeria, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, had delivered similar projects with the support of state governors who provided the land.

“Today in Nasarawa state, we have completed and we are commissioning 76 units of houses comprising, one, two and three bedrooms units.There are many things to be said about this project, from its design to economic impact and the social impact on this community.”

He said the designing of the project was the outcome of the national survey conducted by the ministry of works and housing to find out the type of houses Nigerians desired, stating that the survey revealed a prevalent need for bungalows in the North and flats in the southern part of Nigeria.

The minister said all the housing units were offered to the members of the public by opening national housing portal at https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ to ensure that interested individuals were not inhibited by any artificial obstacle while allocation would be made on the basis of those who applied.

Also speaking at the inauguration, the acting Permanent Secretary FMWH, Mr Chukwunwike Uzo, said philosophy behind the NHF was the provision of affordable pilot scheme, accessible and acceptable as contained in the National Housing Policy.

Represented by the Director, Engineering and Zonal Director, North Central, Valentino Nweno, said:“The approach to the design and use of materials take cognisance of the cultural and climatic peculiarities of the regions, while responding to the tenets of the Building Energy Efficiency Code (BEEC) championed by the ministry.

“Over 1,200 building contracts have been engaged under phases I, Il and III since inception in 2016, and over 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs have been created. During this period, the ministry is undertaking the construction of over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites, out of which 2,465 units have been completed in 35 states and FCT.”