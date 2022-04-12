NHP: FG completes 2,465 housing units in seven years–Official

The acting Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Chukwunwike Uzo, has disclosed that the Federal Government has so far completed 2,465 housing units across the country under the National Housing Programme.

Uzo spoke recently in Kano at the commissioning of 76 housing units contributed under the programme at Gama-Gwari, off Jaba-Fanisau Road, Fagge, in Kano.

He said: “For the benefit of Nigerians on this initiative, over 1,200 building contractors have been engaged under phases I, II and III of the programme since the inception in 2016. During this period, the ministry had undertaken the construction of over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites, out of which 2,465 units have been completed in 35 states and the FCT”.

Uzo further said over 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs respectively, have been created during the period under review, adding that the houses constructed comprised of one bedroom, two and three bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

“The philosophy behind the National Housing Programme, is the provision of pilot scheme that is affordable, accessible and acceptable as contained in the national housing policy.

In his remarks, the Director, Public Building and Housing in the ministry, Mr Solomon Labafilo, commended the Kano state government for its support in providing lands for the projects.

Labafilo said the houses were allocated to Nigerians on first come, first served bases through a ministry portal.

“While we welcome those who can afford to pay outright, it is not a condition for eligibility and we have offered flexible payments options like mortgages and rents to own, which we encourage applicants to pursue,” he said.