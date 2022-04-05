NHP has created 64,000 jobs in 6 years – FG

The federal government has stated that over 64,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created through its ongoing National Housing Programme (NHP) across the country.

The Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Chkwunwike Uzo, disclosed this during the presidential commissioning of 68 housing units under the programme in Imo state, recently.

A statement issued from the ministry’s media department said Uzo was represented by the zonal director, South East, National Housing Programme, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Arc. Iquo Lucy Uzodinma.

Uzo said: “For the benefit of Nigerians on this initiative, over 1,200 building contractors have been engaged under phases I, II, and III of the programme since the inception in 2016 and over 14,500 and 50, 140 direct and indirect jobs have been created.

“During this period, the ministry is undertaking the construction of over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites, out of which 2,465 units have been completed in 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The Traditional Prime Minister of the host community, Avu, Major General Rowland Ogbonna (Retd.) said they are part of the federal government as members of the community and were part of the process of actualising the project in the area.He said it took determined effort of the community to ensure that the project was successful without hindrance.