NHRC makes case for women’s political participation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has emphasised the rights of every bonafide Nigerian citizens to participate fully in the political system to vote and be voted for.

Deputy Director, Vulnerable Groups Department, Mrs. Solomon Arase, stated this in Abuja when the Network of Disables Women (NDW) led by it’s National President, Lois Auta-Udonkanta, paid a courtesy visit on the commission.

Arase particularly stressed the importance of enabling a level playing ground for women in politics especially disabled women, saying they should be placed side by side every other citizen in contesting positions as well as voting for candidates of their choice to enable them contribute to national development.

“It is high time women political participation especially the involvement of women with disabilities is taken to the next level in Nigeria.

“Disabled women should be placed side by side every other citizens contesting elections because they also have a lot of capacity and should contribute to national growth,” she said.

“We protect the rights of every citizens of Nigeria as long as it is within our organisations’goal and has legal backing.

“I want to assure you that the commission will protect your human rights if you contest election and there is any case of violence against women with disabilities,” she assured.

The NDW President while giving an overview said the visit to the commission was to solicit their support to call on the Nation Assembly to reform legislations that will enhance Inclusive political participation, particularly for women with and girls with disabilities.

According to Auta-Udonkanta, the call was in line with the CRPD articles 6(Women with Disabilities) and 29(participation in public life): adding that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 5 (Gender Equality) and 10(Reduced Inequalities).

She recalled the challenges faced when she contested the House of Representatives position in 2019, she however expressed her intension to run again for position in 2023 with better hope of winning.

“I am the first disabled woman to run for a political office, I ran for house of representatives position in 2019 but lost the process. Yes I got only 2500 votes while the winner got over 19,000 votes but I’m more encouraged to contest again because I have learnt the lessons,” she said.

“I have started consultations to ensure we don’t repeat same mistakes. Women contribute more to the GDP, we are best managers and when given the leadership opportunity leaves office with better achievments,” she said.

Earlier, Chief Operating Officer, NDW, Imoete Edet, called on the NASS to create legislations that would enable women with disabilities to occupy leadership positions and participate in public life.

“Women are generally neglected in public life and this is worst for women with disabilities. If men refuses to partner women they will not see the good qualities in them beyond marriage or friendship but records have it that women who have help leadership positions have performed excellenty,” he said.