NHRC, NAPTIP, others to tackle rape/SGBV scourge

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has said the commission is more than ever determined to deal with cases of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) brought before it.

Ojukwu said the commission will engage the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for urgent prosecution of such cases.

Ojukwu stated this during a tripartite meeting, Sunday between the commission, the NPF and the NAPTIP, which took place at the Louis Edet House, Abuja.

He said it had become necessary to work assiduously with relevant agencies in order to ensure that such cases are adequately prosecuted and not swept under the carpet.

He noted that recent reports received by the commission, including those in the print and electronic media, revealed that SGBV cases, especially rape cases, have become a serious social malady which is taking an epidemic proportion.

He observed with dismay that survivors of rape/SGBV cases were usually stigmatised and humiliated by the public, including some officials of the law enforcement agencies, when such cases were reported.

“They ask suggestive contributory negligence questions like what was she wearing, what time of the night was she outside, what was she doing in a hotel room, what did she go out to do?” he said.

The NHRC boss said such questions discouraged victims from reporting violations thereby making perpetrators get away with their crimes.

“It is therefore highly imperative to train senior officials who will prosecute such cases in order to change the narratives. We will also engage them at monthly meetings where we will bring up all rape/SGBV cases that require prosecution before them for their immediate action. This will encourage survivors to report more cases which will in turn give them hope. This is crucial for their survival,” Ojukwu said.