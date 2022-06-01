NHRC trains journalists on safety mechanism 

As safe keepers of the society, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),Tuesday, organised a two-day training for reporters on safety mechanism for perfect and competent reportage, tagged ‘Defending the Rights of Journalists and Media Practitioner Through National Safety Mechanism.’

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the safety of journalists has been a growing concern in the country and globally, given that journalists operate under difficult conditions, where press freedom is relegated to the background.

“In such climes, the issue of censorship, harassment, unlawful arrest and detention and assassination are not uncommon.

He said, “in a climate where journalists are safe, citizens find it easier to access quality information and many objectives become possible as a result: democratic governance and poverty reduction; conservation of the environment; gender equality and the empowerment of women; justice and culture of human rights to name a few.”

According to the ES, the training will no doubt present an opportunity for media practitioners and experts in the field of mass communication to rub minds on the hazards of the journalism profession and how to navigate through them, and still come out stronger as the mirror of the society.

He urged participants to use the knowledge acquired from the training to carry out their assignments and positively contribute their quota towards building a better Nigeria where the rights of every person is respected.

The Country Director International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Mr. Dayo Ayeton, urged the Commission to develop a national safety mechanism for journalists so as to form a national mechanism with the NHRC alongside stakeholders, so that proactively, when journalists get to the field and stumble on unnecessary conditions, there would be a rapid response mechanism.

